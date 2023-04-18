AP Top Science News at 1:18 a.m. EDT

SpaceX calls off 1st launch attempt of giant rocket in Texas

What to know about 1st test flight of SpaceX’s big Starship

Odd spiral appears amid northern lights in Alaska night sky

Report: Climate change, disease imperil North American bats

‘Mangrove Man’ in India fights to salvage sinking shores

Muslims around the world consider climate during Ramadan

US tax breaks lure European clean tech companies as EU lags

...

READ MORE