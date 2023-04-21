On Air:
Trending:
Listen Live
Science News

AP Top Science News at 12:11 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press
April 21, 2023 12:11 am
< a min read
      

SpaceX giant rocket explodes minutes after launch from Texas
Old NASA satellite plunges to Earth over Sahara Desert
‘Devastating’ melt of Greenland, Antarctic ice sheets found
Early warning is first defense in India climate disasters
US inventory: old forests cover area larger than California
Low tech makes cleaner water in Iowa; so what’s stopping it?
Study: Climate change causing more ‘heat stress’ in Europe
Book invites kids to...

READ MORE

SpaceX giant rocket explodes minutes after launch from Texas

Old NASA satellite plunges to Earth over Sahara Desert

‘Devastating’ melt of Greenland, Antarctic ice sheets found

Early warning is first defense in India climate disasters

US inventory: old forests cover area larger than California

Low tech makes cleaner water in Iowa; so what’s stopping it?

Study: Climate change causing more ‘heat stress’ in Europe

Book invites kids to turn native gardens into national park

California researchers attempt ocean climate solution

An end to the reading wars? More US schools embrace phonics

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Science News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|27 TECHSPO Philadelphia 2023
4|27 Nuclear Regulatory Commission Small...
4|27 Webinar | Modernizing State & Local...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories