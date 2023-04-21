AP Top Science News at 12:11 a.m. EDT

SpaceX giant rocket explodes minutes after launch from Texas

Old NASA satellite plunges to Earth over Sahara Desert

‘Devastating’ melt of Greenland, Antarctic ice sheets found

Early warning is first defense in India climate disasters

US inventory: old forests cover area larger than California

Low tech makes cleaner water in Iowa; so what’s stopping it?

Study: Climate change causing more ‘heat stress’ in Europe

Book invites kids to...

READ MORE