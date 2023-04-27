AP Top Science News at 1:22 a.m. EDT

Scientists: Climate change worsened Eastern Africa drought

Climate solution: Green hydrogen company Ohmium raises $250M

Company seeks first-time restart of shuttered nuclear plant

Ants march, whales swoop in Museum of Natural History update

Japanese company: ‘High probability’ lander crashed on moon

Rosalind Franklin’s role in DNA discovery gets a new twist

EU agrees to boost green fuels for aviation, cut emissions

German company sells heat pump business to... READ MORE

Scientists: Climate change worsened Eastern Africa drought

Climate solution: Green hydrogen company Ohmium raises $250M

Company seeks first-time restart of shuttered nuclear plant

Ants march, whales swoop in Museum of Natural History update

Japanese company: ‘High probability’ lander crashed on moon

Rosalind Franklin’s role in DNA discovery gets a new twist

EU agrees to boost green fuels for aviation, cut emissions

German company sells heat pump business to US firm Carrier

As epic snow melts, a California community braces for floods

Severe solar storm creates dazzling auroras farther south

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.