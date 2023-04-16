AP Top Science News at 12:29 a.m. EDT

G7 vows to step up moves to renewable energy, zero carbon

What to know about 1st test flight of SpaceX’s big Starship

European spacecraft on way to Jupiter and its icy moons

FAA gives OK for SpaceX’s Starship test flight from Texas

Wet winter gives way to colorful ‘Superbloom’ in US West

Japan, US agree to cooperate on geothermal energy

Here’s why downpour in Florida just wouldn’t stop

...

READ MORE