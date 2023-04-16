AP Top Science News at 12:29 a.m. EDT

G7 vows to step up moves to renewable energy, zero carbon
What to know about 1st test flight of SpaceX’s big Starship
European spacecraft on way to Jupiter and its icy moons
FAA gives OK for SpaceX’s Starship test flight from Texas
Wet winter gives way to colorful ‘Superbloom’ in US West
Japan, US agree to cooperate on geothermal energy
Here’s why downpour in Florida just wouldn’t stop
...
READ MORE
G7 vows to step up moves to renewable energy, zero carbon
What to know about 1st test flight of SpaceX’s big Starship
European spacecraft on way to Jupiter and its icy moons
FAA gives OK for SpaceX’s Starship test flight from Texas
Wet winter gives way to colorful ‘Superbloom’ in US West
Japan, US agree to cooperate on geothermal energy
Here’s why downpour in Florida just wouldn’t stop
What might cuts to dwindling Colorado River mean for states?
Spanish climber leaves cave after 500 days in isolation
Indiana plastics fire raises worries about health dangers
Copyright
© 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.