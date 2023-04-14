On Air:
Trending:
Listen Live
Science News

AP Top Science News at 1:59 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press
April 14, 2023 1:59 am
< a min read
      

Fort Lauderdale’s downpour just wouldn’t stop; here’s why
As Earth warms, more ‘flash droughts’ suck soil, plants dry
First image of a black hole gets a makeover with AI
Volcano eruption in Russia’s Kamchatka spews vast ash clouds
Experts doubt Mexico’s pledge to protect endangered porpoise
A cyclone-hit Indian hamlet pins its hopes on a sea wall
Scientist: Progress in identifying Tulsa massacre victims
To fight cancer, EPA...

READ MORE

Fort Lauderdale’s downpour just wouldn’t stop; here’s why

As Earth warms, more ‘flash droughts’ suck soil, plants dry

First image of a black hole gets a makeover with AI

Volcano eruption in Russia’s Kamchatka spews vast ash clouds

Experts doubt Mexico’s pledge to protect endangered porpoise

A cyclone-hit Indian hamlet pins its hopes on a sea wall

Scientist: Progress in identifying Tulsa massacre victims

To fight cancer, EPA wants sterilizer companies to emit less

Australia’s most powerful cyclone in 8 years to cross coast

Northern China blanketed with floating sand and dust

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Science News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|20 CISA Tabletop Exercise Package (CTEP)...
4|20 Using Conversational AI with Complex...
4|20 Inside the New Mobile Mandates: Your...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories