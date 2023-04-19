AP Top Science News at 2:31 a.m. EDT

In grim drought, Tunisians ration water in state-ordered ban

Old NASA satellite falling to Earth, risk of danger ‘low’

T. rex skeleton sells for more than $5M at Zurich auction

German climate activists pledge new wave of blockades

SpaceX calls off 1st launch attempt of giant rocket in Texas

What to know about 1st test flight of SpaceX’s big Starship

New Jersey halts electric vehicle rebates, demand too high READ MORE