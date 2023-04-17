AP Top Science News at 8:03 a.m. EDT

What to know about 1st test flight of SpaceX’s big Starship
Muslims around the world consider climate during Ramadan
US tax breaks lure European clean tech companies as EU lags
Climate envoy Kerry: No rolling back clean energy transition
G7 vows to step up moves to renewable energy, zero carbon
Europe’s most powerful nuclear reactor kicks off in Finland
European spacecraft on way to Jupiter and its icy moons
READ MORE
What to know about 1st test flight of SpaceX’s big Starship
Muslims around the world consider climate during Ramadan
US tax breaks lure European clean tech companies as EU lags
Climate envoy Kerry: No rolling back clean energy transition
G7 vows to step up moves to renewable energy, zero carbon
Europe’s most powerful nuclear reactor kicks off in Finland
European spacecraft on way to Jupiter and its icy moons
FAA gives OK for SpaceX’s Starship test flight from Texas
Wet winter gives way to colorful ‘Superbloom’ in US West
Japan, US agree to cooperate on geothermal energy
Copyright
© 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.