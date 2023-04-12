AP Top Science News at 3:48 p.m. EDT

Volcano eruption in Russia’s Kamchatka spews vast ash clouds

Scientist: Progress in identifying Tulsa massacre victims

To fight cancer, EPA wants sterilizer companies to emit less

S Korea to conduct 1st launch of commercial-grade satellite

Ohio train derailment highlights waste disposal predicament

Report: Florida officials cut key data from vaccine study

Save the date: One year until total solar eclipse sweeps US

Experts link graves to one of...

READ MORE