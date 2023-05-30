AP Top Science News at 10:30 a.m. EDT

China launches new crew for space station, with eye to putting astronauts on moon before 2030
Thousands evacuated as Philippines warns of flooding, landslides from approaching Typhoon Mawar
IAEA team in Japan for final review before planned discharge of Fukushima nuclear plant water
Farmer-turned-policeman is Mexico’s eyes and ears at Popocatepetl volcano
Crash of private Japanese moon lander blamed on software, last-minute location switch
Brazil: UN regional group has endorsed...
READ MORE
China launches new crew for space station, with eye to putting astronauts on moon before 2030
Thousands evacuated as Philippines warns of flooding, landslides from approaching Typhoon Mawar
IAEA team in Japan for final review before planned discharge of Fukushima nuclear plant water
Farmer-turned-policeman is Mexico’s eyes and ears at Popocatepetl volcano
Crash of private Japanese moon lander blamed on software, last-minute location switch
Brazil: UN regional group has endorsed Amazon city to host 2025 climate conference
Elon Musk’s brain implant company Neuralink says it has US approval to begin trials in people
Danish masters prepped canvases with leftovers from brewing beer
Killer whales damage boats in Spanish, Portuguese waters in puzzling new behavior
Bear helps itself to 60 cupcakes from Connecticut bakery, scares employees
Copyright
© 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.