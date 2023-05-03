AP Top Science News at 11:04 a.m. EDT

Galactic gobble: Star swallows planet in one big gulp
Environmental groups sue FAA over SpaceX Texas rocket launch
China’s Mars rover finds signs of recent water in sand dunes
Key radar antenna stuck on Europe’s Jupiter-bound spacecraft
Putting radiation to the test to heal irregular heartbeat
Zoonomia: Genetic research reveals all we share with animals
Bi-state sage grouse considered for threatened status, again
Ants march, whales swoop in...
READ MORE
Galactic gobble: Star swallows planet in one big gulp
Environmental groups sue FAA over SpaceX Texas rocket launch
China’s Mars rover finds signs of recent water in sand dunes
Key radar antenna stuck on Europe’s Jupiter-bound spacecraft
Putting radiation to the test to heal irregular heartbeat
Zoonomia: Genetic research reveals all we share with animals
Bi-state sage grouse considered for threatened status, again
Ants march, whales swoop in Museum of Natural History update
Rosalind Franklin’s role in DNA discovery gets a new twist
Japanese company: ‘High probability’ lander crashed on moon
Copyright
© 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.