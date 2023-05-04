AP Top Science News at 1:11 a.m. EDT

Shipping lobby group advises caution on climate targets

Galactic gobble: Star swallows planet in one big gulp

Researchers radio-collar 1st bear in mountains near LA

Environmental groups sue FAA over SpaceX Texas rocket launch

China’s Mars rover finds signs of recent water in sand dunes

Key radar antenna stuck on Europe’s Jupiter-bound spacecraft

Putting radiation to the test to heal irregular heartbeat

Zoonomia: Genetic research reveals all we...

READ MORE