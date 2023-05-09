AP Top Science News at 12:13 a.m. EDT

First wild koalas caught and vaccinated against chlamydia
US agency plans deeper study of sea turtles, dredging threat
1st lunar eclipse of 2023 dims full moon ever so slightly
Spain’s April heat nearly impossible without climate change
With detailed race question, Census may end ancestry ask
Shipping lobby group advises caution on climate targets
Galactic gobble: Star swallows planet in one big gulp
Researchers radio-collar 1st bear in...
READ MORE
First wild koalas caught and vaccinated against chlamydia
US agency plans deeper study of sea turtles, dredging threat
1st lunar eclipse of 2023 dims full moon ever so slightly
Spain’s April heat nearly impossible without climate change
With detailed race question, Census may end ancestry ask
Shipping lobby group advises caution on climate targets
Galactic gobble: Star swallows planet in one big gulp
Researchers radio-collar 1st bear in mountains near LA
Environmental groups sue FAA over SpaceX Texas rocket launch
China’s Mars rover finds signs of recent water in sand dunes
Copyright
© 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.