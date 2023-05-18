AP Top Science News at 12:08 a.m. EDT

Here are the restrictions on transgender people that are moving forward in US states
The likelihood that Earth briefly hits key warming threshold grows bigger and closer, UN forecasts
Biden administration invests in carbon capture, upping pressure on industry to show results
Oil drilling project near mouth of Amazon River rejected by Brazil’s environmental regulator
Exceptional rains in drought-struck northern Italy kill 8, cancel Formula One Grand Prix
Pale Male,...
READ MORE
Here are the restrictions on transgender people that are moving forward in US states
The likelihood that Earth briefly hits key warming threshold grows bigger and closer, UN forecasts
Biden administration invests in carbon capture, upping pressure on industry to show results
Oil drilling project near mouth of Amazon River rejected by Brazil’s environmental regulator
Exceptional rains in drought-struck northern Italy kill 8, cancel Formula One Grand Prix
Pale Male, red-tailed hawk who nested above NYC’s Fifth Avenue for 30 years, dies at 33
Returning to the Arab fold, Syria’s president invited to UAE-hosted COP28 climate
A rare, endangered seal named Yulia basks on Tel Aviv beach
Early warning, preparedness likely saved thousands of lives during Cyclone Mocha
Goodbye, fish and chips? New England haddock imperiled by overfishing
Copyright
© 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.