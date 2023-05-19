On Air:
Trending:
Listen Live
Science News

AP Top Science News at 2:13 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press
May 19, 2023 2:13 am
< a min read
      

7.7 magnitude earthquake in far Pacific creates small tsunami off Vanuatu
France moves to ban smoking in woodlands to combat growing climate-related risk of mega fires
Videos show purported ivory-billed woodpeckers as US moves toward extinction decision
Threatening 22 million people, Mexico’s Popocatepetl is a very closely watched volcano
Here are the restrictions on transgender people that are moving forward in US statehouses
Mastodon bones unearthed by Michigan work crew...

READ MORE

7.7 magnitude earthquake in far Pacific creates small tsunami off Vanuatu

France moves to ban smoking in woodlands to combat growing climate-related risk of mega fires

Videos show purported ivory-billed woodpeckers as US moves toward extinction decision

Threatening 22 million people, Mexico’s Popocatepetl is a very closely watched volcano

Here are the restrictions on transgender people that are moving forward in US statehouses

Mastodon bones unearthed by Michigan work crew go on display in museum

The likelihood that Earth briefly hits key warming threshold grows bigger and closer, UN forecasts

Biden administration invests in carbon capture, upping pressure on industry to show results

Oil drilling project near mouth of Amazon River rejected by Brazil’s environmental regulator

Exceptional rains in drought-struck northern Italy kill 8, cancel Formula One Grand Prix

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Science News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|25 CISA Tabletop Exercise Package (CTEP)...
5|25 Business Intelligence Workshop: Modern...
5|25 Navigating CMMC Compliance: A Practical...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories