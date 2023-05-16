On Air:
Science News

AP Top Science News at 12:18 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press
May 16, 2023 12:18 am
A net negative: Haddock, a staple Atlantic fish, is in decline off New England, regulators say

NYC skyscrapers turning to carbon capture to lessen climate change

Pacific Island leaders say rich countries are not doing enough to control climate change

Powerful cyclone floods homes, cuts communications in western Myanmar; at least 6 dead, 700 injured

Kerry challenges oil industry to prove its promised tech rescue for climate-wrecking emissions

Stuck antenna freed on Jupiter-bound spacecraft

Experts: Metallic object that crashed into New Jersey home was a meteorite

Tiny bats provide ‘glimmer of hope’ against a fungus that threatened entire species

Memphis ‘snake factory’ transplants slither into their new home in Louisiana

Stunning mosaic of baby star clusters created from 1 million telescope shots

