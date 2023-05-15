AP Top Science News at 12:14 a.m. EDT

NYC skyscrapers turning to carbon capture to lessen climate change

Powerful Cyclone Mocha floods streets, cuts communications in western Myanmar, at least 3 killed

Kerry challenges oil industry to prove its promised tech rescue for climate-wrecking emissions

Stuck antenna freed on Jupiter-bound spacecraft

Experts: Metallic object that crashed into New Jersey home was a meteorite

Tiny bats provide ‘glimmer of hope’ against a fungus that threatened entire species

Memphis...

READ MORE