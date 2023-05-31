On Air:
Science News

AP Top Science News at 12:16 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press
May 31, 2023 12:16 am
Private flight with 2 Saudi astronauts returns from space station with Gulf of Mexico splashdown

China launches new crew for space station, with eye to putting astronauts on moon before 2030

Thousands evacuated as Philippines warns of flooding, landslides from approaching Typhoon Mawar

IAEA team in Japan for final review before planned discharge of Fukushima nuclear plant water

Farmer-turned-policeman is Mexico’s eyes and ears at Popocatepetl volcano

Crash of private Japanese moon lander blamed on software, last-minute location switch

Brazil: UN regional group has endorsed Amazon city to host 2025 climate conference

Elon Musk’s brain implant company Neuralink says it has US approval to begin trials in people

Danish masters prepped canvases with leftovers from brewing beer

Killer whales damage boats in Spanish, Portuguese waters in puzzling new behavior

