AP Top Science News at 2:45 a.m. EDT

Experts: Metallic object that crashed into New Jersey home was a meteorite

Tiny bats provide ‘glimmer of hope’ against a fungus that threatened entire species

Memphis ‘snake factory’ transplants slither into their new home in Louisiana

Hundreds of thousands to be evacuated as Bangladesh and Myanmar brace for severe cyclone threat

Stunning mosaic of baby star clusters created from 1 million telescope shots

Norway takes over presidency of Arctic Council...

READ MORE