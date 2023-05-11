On Air:
Science News

AP Top Science News at 12:27 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press
May 11, 2023 12:27 am
< a min read
      

DNA project gives scientists diverse genome for comparison
Swiss villagers told to evacuate over Alpine rockslide alert
Mass event will let hackers test limits of AI technology
5.4 magnitude earthquake near Tokyo causes minor injuries, damage
First wild koalas caught and vaccinated against chlamydia
Possible meteorite crashes into New Jersey home, no injuries
Court: EPA must regulate perchlorate, contaminant in water
US agency plans deeper study of sea...

US agency plans deeper study of sea turtles, dredging threat

1st lunar eclipse of 2023 dims full moon ever so slightly

Spain’s April heat nearly impossible without climate change

