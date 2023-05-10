AP Top Science News at 5:57 a.m. EDT

Hackers aim to find flaws in AI — with White House help
First wild koalas caught and vaccinated against chlamydia
Possible meteorite crashes into New Jersey home, no injuries
Court: EPA must regulate perchlorate, contaminant in water
US agency plans deeper study of sea turtles, dredging threat
1st lunar eclipse of 2023 dims full moon ever so slightly
Spain’s April heat nearly impossible without climate change
With detailed...
READ MORE
Hackers aim to find flaws in AI — with White House help
First wild koalas caught and vaccinated against chlamydia
Possible meteorite crashes into New Jersey home, no injuries
Court: EPA must regulate perchlorate, contaminant in water
US agency plans deeper study of sea turtles, dredging threat
1st lunar eclipse of 2023 dims full moon ever so slightly
Spain’s April heat nearly impossible without climate change
With detailed race question, Census may end ancestry ask
Shipping lobby group advises caution on climate targets
Galactic gobble: Star swallows planet in one big gulp
Copyright
© 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.