AP Top Science News at 9:32 a.m. EDT

The likelihood that Earth briefly hits key warming threshold grows bigger and closer, UN forecasts

Exceptional rains in drought-struck northern Italy kill 8, cancel Formula One Grand Prix

Returning to the Arab fold, Syria’s president invited to UAE-hosted COP28 climate

A rare, endangered seal named Yulia basks on Tel Aviv beach

Early warning, preparedness likely saved thousands of lives during Cyclone Mocha

Goodbye, fish and chips? New England haddock imperiled...

READ MORE