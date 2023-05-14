On Air:
Science News

AP Top Science News at 11:44 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press
May 14, 2023 11:44 am
Kerry challenges oil industry to prove its promised tech rescue for climate-wrecking emissions
Powerful Cyclone Mocha makes landfall in Myanmar, tearing off roofs and killing at least 3
Stuck antenna freed on Jupiter-bound spacecraft
Experts: Metallic object that crashed into New Jersey home was a meteorite
Tiny bats provide ‘glimmer of hope’ against a fungus that threatened entire species
Memphis ‘snake factory’ transplants slither into their new home in Louisiana

Hundreds of thousands to be evacuated as Bangladesh and Myanmar brace for severe cyclone

Stunning mosaic of baby star clusters created from 1 million telescope shots

5.5 magnitude earthquake, large aftershock hit Northern California; minor damage reported

Norway takes over presidency of Arctic Council from Russia

