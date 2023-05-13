On Air:
Science News

AP Top Science News at 6:59 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press
May 13, 2023 6:59 am
Thousands along Bangladesh, Myanmar coast told to seek shelter as powerful Cyclone Mocha approaches

Stuck antenna freed on Jupiter-bound spacecraft

Experts: Metallic object that crashed into New Jersey home was a meteorite

Tiny bats provide ‘glimmer of hope’ against a fungus that threatened entire species

Memphis ‘snake factory’ transplants slither into their new home in Louisiana

Hundreds of thousands to be evacuated as Bangladesh and Myanmar brace for severe cyclone

Stunning mosaic of baby star clusters created from 1 million telescope shots

5.5 magnitude earthquake, large aftershock hit Northern California; minor damage reported

Norway takes over presidency of Arctic Council from Russia

DNA project gives scientists diverse genome for comparison

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved.

      
Science News

