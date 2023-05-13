AP Top Science News at 6:59 a.m. EDT

Thousands along Bangladesh, Myanmar coast told to seek shelter as powerful Cyclone Mocha approaches
Stuck antenna freed on Jupiter-bound spacecraft
Experts: Metallic object that crashed into New Jersey home was a meteorite
Tiny bats provide ‘glimmer of hope’ against a fungus that threatened entire species
Memphis ‘snake factory’ transplants slither into their new home in Louisiana
Hundreds of thousands to be evacuated as Bangladesh and Myanmar brace for severe cyclone
Stunning mosaic of baby star clusters created from 1 million telescope shots
5.5 magnitude earthquake, large aftershock hit Northern California; minor damage reported
Norway takes over presidency of Arctic Council from Russia
DNA project gives scientists diverse genome for comparison
