Science News

Powerful earthquake shakes deep beneath Guatemala, with no immediate reports of damage

The Associated Press
May 17, 2023 7:35 pm
GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — A powerful earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.4 shook Guatemala on Wednesday, but there were no immediate reports of injuries.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the epicenter was near Canilla, a town about 120 miles (193 kilometers) north of the capital. But it struck at a depth of 158 miles (255 kilometers) below the surface.

People in the capital reported feeling the temblor, but there were no reports of damage.

