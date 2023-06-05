AP Top Science News at 12:46 p.m. EDT

DNA sucked into air filters can reveal what plants and animals are nearby

Amount of warming triggering carbon dioxide in air hits new peak, growing at near-record fast rate

First-of-its-kind Mars livestream by ESA spacecraft interrupted at times by rain on Earth

Tropical Storm Arlene, 1st of season, forms in Gulf of Mexico

Report: Buffalo’s snow-removal equipment, communications fell short during deadly blizzard

Honeybee health blooms at federal facilities across...

READ MORE