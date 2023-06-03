AP Top Science News at 12:04 a.m. EDT

First-of-its-kind Mars livestream by ESA spacecraft interrupted at times by rain on Earth

Tropical Storm Arlene, 1st of season, forms in Gulf of Mexico

Report: Buffalo’s snow-removal equipment, communications fell short during deadly blizzard

Buzzworthy: Honeybee health blooming at federal facilities across the country

Boeing’s astronaut capsule faces more launch delays after latest problems

Woman walking on California beach finds ancient mastodon tooth

Restoration lags for Syria’s famed Roman...

READ MORE