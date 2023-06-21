AP Top Science News at 12:05 a.m. EDT

Young plaintiffs’ attorney closes Montana climate change trial with call for action

Tropical Storm Bret spins toward eastern Caribbean as forecasters warn of heavy rainfall

Himalayan glaciers could lose 80% of their volume if global warming isn’t controlled, study finds

Poor villagers risk their lives in danger zone as Philippines’ most active volcano erupts

Ending Nigeria’s fuel subsidy pushes a shift to solar. Without a climate plan, progress is at risk READ MORE