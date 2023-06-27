On Air: Federal News Network
AP Top Science News at 12:13 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press
June 27, 2023 12:13 am
A scientist’s 4-decade quest to save the biggest monkey in the Americas

Dolphin moms use baby talk to call to their young, recordings show

Fukushima nuclear plant operator says equipment to release treated wastewater into sea is complete

Was that actually a tsunami that hit Florida? Yes, but not the kind you think

No more needles? A daily pill may work as well as Wegovy shots to treat obesity

After the Titan implosion, the US Coast Guard wants to improve the safety of submersibles

John Goodenough, a Nobel Prize-winning co-creator of the revolutionary lithium battery, dies at 100

Spain announces new department to study effects of very hot weather on health

With record heat and drought-stricken woods, Spain’s Catalonia faces perfect wildfire conditions

UK village marks struggle against US Army racism in World War II

