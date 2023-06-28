AP Top Science News at 12:10 a.m. EDT

Haze over Great Lakes region reminds US residents that Canadian wildfires persist
Scientists use stem cells to create models of human embryos and study our earliest days
A scientist’s 4-decade quest to save the biggest monkey in the Americas
Regulators begin final safety inspection before treated Fukushima wastewater is released into sea
Dolphin moms use baby talk to call to their young, recordings show
Billions are being spent to turn...
READ MORE
Haze over Great Lakes region reminds US residents that Canadian wildfires persist
Scientists use stem cells to create models of human embryos and study our earliest days
A scientist’s 4-decade quest to save the biggest monkey in the Americas
Regulators begin final safety inspection before treated Fukushima wastewater is released into sea
Dolphin moms use baby talk to call to their young, recordings show
Billions are being spent to turn the tide on the US West’s wildfires. It won’t be enough
Apparent new orca calf spotted in endangered pod near British Columbia
Fukushima nuclear plant operator says equipment to release treated wastewater into sea is complete
College sues for damages, saying cleaner turned off lab freezer and destroyed research
Was that actually a tsunami that hit Florida? Yes, but not the kind you think
Copyright
© 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.