On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Science News

AP Top Science News at 7:20 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press
June 13, 2023 7:20 am
< a min read
      

Philippine villagers flee ashfall, sight of red-hot lava from erupting Mayon volcano
Thousands evacuated in India and Pakistan as Cyclone Biparjoy approaches
Lawsuit pits young climate change activists against a fossil fuel-friendly state at trial
Tens of thousands of dead fish wash up on a Texas beach due to low oxygen levels
Japan nuclear plant conducts tests before discharging treated radioactive wastewater into sea
More companies setting ‘net-zero’ climate targets,...

READ MORE

Philippine villagers flee ashfall, sight of red-hot lava from erupting Mayon volcano

Thousands evacuated in India and Pakistan as Cyclone Biparjoy approaches

Lawsuit pits young climate change activists against a fossil fuel-friendly state at trial

Tens of thousands of dead fish wash up on a Texas beach due to low oxygen levels

Japan nuclear plant conducts tests before discharging treated radioactive wastewater into sea

More companies setting ‘net-zero’ climate targets, but few have credible plans, report says

Youth environmentalists bring Montana climate case to trial after 12 years, seeking to set precedent

Indonesia’s Anak Krakatau volcano spews ash, lava in new eruption

Here comes El Nino: It’s early, likely to be big, sloppy and add even more heat to a warming world

Air pollution cloaks eastern US for a second day. Here’s why there is so much smoke

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Science News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|19 TechConnect World Innovation Conference...
6|19 Official (ISC)² Certification Training...
6|19 Xperience 2023
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories