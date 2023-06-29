On Air: Federal News Network
Trending:
Listen Live
Science News

AP Top Science News at 12:12 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press
June 29, 2023 12:12 am
< a min read
      

Here’s why you better get used to a smoky stubborn summer in much of America
Scientists have finally ‘heard’ the chorus of gravitational waves that ripple through the universe
In United Arab Emirates, struggling sea turtles get a helping hand
Scientists use stem cells to create models of human embryos and study our earliest days
A scientist’s 4-decade quest to save the biggest monkey in the Americas
Regulators begin final...

READ MORE

Here’s why you better get used to a smoky stubborn summer in much of America

Scientists have finally ‘heard’ the chorus of gravitational waves that ripple through the universe

In United Arab Emirates, struggling sea turtles get a helping hand

Scientists use stem cells to create models of human embryos and study our earliest days

A scientist’s 4-decade quest to save the biggest monkey in the Americas

Regulators begin final safety inspection before treated Fukushima wastewater is released into sea

Dolphin moms use baby talk to call to their young, recordings show

Cyprus battles disease-carrying mosquitoes by breeding them with irradiated, sterilized ones

Billions are being spent to turn the tide on the US West’s wildfires. It won’t be enough

Apparent new orca calf spotted in endangered pod near British Columbia

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Science News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|5 govDelivery Advanced Package Training
7|5 Demystify Private Cloud to Drive IT...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories