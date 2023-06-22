On Air:
AP Top Science News at 12:17 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press
June 22, 2023 12:17 am
How search teams could use sound to find the Titan sub — and why it’s a challenge
Paris summit aims to shake up the financial system. It will test leaders’ resolve on climate
Is it chicken? Here’s how the first bite of ‘cell-cultivated’ meat tastes
US approves chicken made from cultivated cells, the nation’s first ‘lab-grown’ meat
Young plaintiffs’ attorney closes Montana climate change trial with call for action
