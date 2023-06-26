AP Top Science News at 12:37 a.m. EDT

No more needles? A daily pill may work as well as Wegovy shots to treat obesity
With record heat and drought-stricken woods, Spain’s Catalonia faces perfect wildfire conditions
UK village marks struggle against US Army racism in World War II
NASA opposes lithium mining at tabletop flat Nevada desert site used to calibrate satellites
US engineers contributed to Missouri River flood damage and must pay landowners, court rules
Canada is...
READ MORE
No more needles? A daily pill may work as well as Wegovy shots to treat obesity
With record heat and drought-stricken woods, Spain’s Catalonia faces perfect wildfire conditions
UK village marks struggle against US Army racism in World War II
NASA opposes lithium mining at tabletop flat Nevada desert site used to calibrate satellites
US engineers contributed to Missouri River flood damage and must pay landowners, court rules
Canada is investigating why the Titanic-bound submersible imploded
How search teams could use sound to find the Titan sub — and why it’s a challenge
Beijing heat wave clouds long weekend and sets multi-day temperature record
Did initial delays in communication hamper tourist sub search?
Nearly half of US honeybee colonies died last year. Struggling beekeepers stabilize population
Copyright
© 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.