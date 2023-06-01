On Air:
Science News

AP Top Science News at 12:59 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press
June 1, 2023 12:59 am
NASA talks UFOs with public ahead of final report on unidentified flying objects

Private flight with 2 Saudi astronauts returns from space station with Gulf of Mexico splashdown

Earth is ‘really quite sick now’ and in danger zone in nearly all ecological ways, study says

Japan’s southern Okinawa Islands prepare as tropical storm approaches

Unprecedented wildfire on Canada’s Atlantic coast still burning after four days

China launches new crew for space station, with eye to putting astronauts on moon before 2030

IAEA team in Japan for final review before planned discharge of Fukushima nuclear plant water

Farmer-turned-policeman is Mexico’s eyes and ears at Popocatepetl volcano

Crash of private Japanese moon lander blamed on software, last-minute location switch

Brazil: UN regional group has endorsed Amazon city to host 2025 climate conference

Science News

