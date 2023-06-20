On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Science News

AP Top Science News at 2:39 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press
June 20, 2023 2:39 am
< a min read
      

Himalayan glaciers could lose 80% of their volume if global warming isn’t controlled, study finds
Poor villagers risk their lives in danger zone as Philippines’ most active volcano erupts
Ending Nigeria’s fuel subsidy pushes a shift to solar. Without a climate plan, progress is at risk
Days of sweltering heat, power cuts in northern India overwhelm hospitals as death toll climbs
UN members adopt first-ever treaty to protect marine life in...

READ MORE

Himalayan glaciers could lose 80% of their volume if global warming isn’t controlled, study finds

Poor villagers risk their lives in danger zone as Philippines’ most active volcano erupts

Ending Nigeria’s fuel subsidy pushes a shift to solar. Without a climate plan, progress is at risk

Days of sweltering heat, power cuts in northern India overwhelm hospitals as death toll climbs

UN members adopt first-ever treaty to protect marine life in the high seas

As Switzerland’s glaciers melt, Alpine nation backs climate bill with net zero target for 2050

Federal court sides with lobster fishers in whale protection case anchored off New England

German archeologists find Bronze Age sword so well-preserved it ‘almost shines’

How to see 5 planets line up in the sky on Saturday morning

Confidence in science fell in 2022 while political divides persisted, poll shows

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Science News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|26 Snowflake Summit 2023
6|26 Data + AI Summit 2023
6|26 NASTD 2023 Midwest-South Seminar
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories