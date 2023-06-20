AP Top Science News at 2:39 a.m. EDT

Himalayan glaciers could lose 80% of their volume if global warming isn’t controlled, study finds

Poor villagers risk their lives in danger zone as Philippines’ most active volcano erupts

Ending Nigeria’s fuel subsidy pushes a shift to solar. Without a climate plan, progress is at risk

Days of sweltering heat, power cuts in northern India overwhelm hospitals as death toll climbs

UN members adopt first-ever treaty to protect marine life in...

READ MORE