AP Top Science News at 7:37 a.m. EDT

A California scholar’s research into a flowering shrub took him to Mexico and a violent death
UN nuclear agency chief to visit Fukushima plant to see final preparations for release of wastewater
Expect a hot, smoky summer in much of America. Here’s why you’d better get used to it
Scientists have finally ‘heard’ the chorus of gravitational waves that ripple through the universe
Central US is now getting worst of the...
READ MORE
A California scholar’s research into a flowering shrub took him to Mexico and a violent death
UN nuclear agency chief to visit Fukushima plant to see final preparations for release of wastewater
Expect a hot, smoky summer in much of America. Here’s why you’d better get used to it
Scientists have finally ‘heard’ the chorus of gravitational waves that ripple through the universe
Central US is now getting worst of the drought. Corn crops are stressed, rivers are running low
How’s the weather up there? It’ll be harder for Alaska to tell as a longtime program goes off air
In United Arab Emirates, struggling sea turtles get a helping hand
Scientists use stem cells to create models of human embryos and study our earliest days
A scientist’s 4-decade quest to save the biggest monkey in the Americas
Dolphin moms use baby talk to call to their young, recordings show
Copyright
© 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.