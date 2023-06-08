AP Top Science News at 4:15 a.m. EDT

Bottomless supply? Concerns of limited Canadian hydropower as U.S. seeks to decarbonize grid

Leaders gather in Paris to accelerate wringing more out of every ounce of fuel

Campaigners want fossil fuel firms to pay into climate calamity fund; diplomats dubious

Poland, Germany discuss avoiding repeat of deadly river pollution but ready for all scenarios

Air pollution cloaks eastern US for a second day. Here’s why there is so much smoke

...

READ MORE