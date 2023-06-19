On Air: Business of Government Hour
Trending:
Listen Live
Science News

AP Top Science News at 8:41 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press
June 19, 2023 8:41 am
< a min read
      

Days of sweltering heat, power cuts in northern India overwhelm hospitals as death toll climbs
As Switzerland’s glaciers melt, Alpine nation backs climate bill with net zero target for 2050
Earthquake recorded off Myanmar’s coast, shakes buildings in Thailand
Federal court sides with lobster fishers in whale protection case anchored off New England
German archeologists find Bronze Age sword so well-preserved it ‘almost shines’
How to see 5 planets line...

READ MORE

Days of sweltering heat, power cuts in northern India overwhelm hospitals as death toll climbs

As Switzerland’s glaciers melt, Alpine nation backs climate bill with net zero target for 2050

Earthquake recorded off Myanmar’s coast, shakes buildings in Thailand

Federal court sides with lobster fishers in whale protection case anchored off New England

German archeologists find Bronze Age sword so well-preserved it ‘almost shines’

How to see 5 planets line up in the sky on Saturday morning

Confidence in science fell in 2022 while political divides persisted, poll shows

Federal judge blocks much of Indiana’s ban on gender-affirming care for minors

Donald Triplett, the 1st person diagnosed with autism, dies at 89

Popular ‘low T’ treatment is safe for men with heart disease, but doctors warn it’s no youth serum

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Science News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|25 ISTE Live 23
6|25 Join Carahsoft at ISTELive 23
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories