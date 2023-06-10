AP Top Science News at 7:24 a.m. EDT

Rains unleashed by typhoon worry thousands of people fleeing restive Philippine volcano

Indonesia’s Anak Krakatau volcano spews ash, lava in new eruption

Here comes El Nino: It’s early, likely to be big, sloppy and add even more heat to a warming world

Air pollution cloaks eastern US for a second day. Here’s why there is so much smoke

In unusual orca sighting, tour spots at least 20 killer whales off San...

READ MORE