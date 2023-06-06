AP Top Science News at 9:00 a.m. EDT

Agenda spat at UN climate talks as top official sees chance to ask ‘difficult questions’ in Dubai
Small-brained ancient human cousins may have buried their dead, according to a surprising study
DNA sucked into air filters can reveal what plants and animals are nearby
Ukrainian dam breach: What is happening and what’s at stake
Amount of warming triggering carbon dioxide in air hits new peak, growing at near-record fast rate
...
READ MORE
Agenda spat at UN climate talks as top official sees chance to ask ‘difficult questions’ in Dubai
Small-brained ancient human cousins may have buried their dead, according to a surprising study
DNA sucked into air filters can reveal what plants and animals are nearby
Ukrainian dam breach: What is happening and what’s at stake
Amount of warming triggering carbon dioxide in air hits new peak, growing at near-record fast rate
First-of-its-kind Mars livestream by ESA spacecraft interrupted at times by rain on Earth
Tropical Storm Arlene, 1st of season, forms in Gulf of Mexico
Report: Buffalo’s snow-removal equipment, communications fell short during deadly blizzard
Honeybee health blooms at federal facilities across the country
Boeing’s astronaut capsule faces more launch delays after latest problems
Copyright
© 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.