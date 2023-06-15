On Air:
Science News

AP Top Science News at 10:11 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press
June 15, 2023 10:11 am
Confidence in science fell in 2022 while political divides persisted, poll shows
Female Mexican gray wolf released into wild in Arizona in move to help wolf’s recovery
To fight berry-busting fruit flies, researchers focus on sterilizing the bugs
Long-awaited Vietnam energy plan aims to boost renewables, but fossil fuels still in the mix
Federal assistance sought for northeastern vineyards, orchards hit by late frost
Germany says climate measures will narrow...

Thousands evacuated in India and Pakistan as Cyclone Biparjoy approaches

Young athlete in Montana climate change trial testifies he uses inhaler due to forest fire smoke

Wolves that nearly died out from inbreeding recovered, now helping a remote island’s ecosystem

