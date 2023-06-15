AP Top Science News at 10:11 a.m. EDT

Confidence in science fell in 2022 while political divides persisted, poll shows
Female Mexican gray wolf released into wild in Arizona in move to help wolf’s recovery
To fight berry-busting fruit flies, researchers focus on sterilizing the bugs
Long-awaited Vietnam energy plan aims to boost renewables, but fossil fuels still in the mix
Federal assistance sought for northeastern vineyards, orchards hit by late frost
Germany says climate measures will narrow...
READ MORE
Confidence in science fell in 2022 while political divides persisted, poll shows
Female Mexican gray wolf released into wild in Arizona in move to help wolf’s recovery
To fight berry-busting fruit flies, researchers focus on sterilizing the bugs
Long-awaited Vietnam energy plan aims to boost renewables, but fossil fuels still in the mix
Federal assistance sought for northeastern vineyards, orchards hit by late frost
Germany says climate measures will narrow but not fully close the country’s emissions gap by 2030
Philippine villagers flee ashfall, sight of red-hot lava from erupting Mayon Volcano
Thousands evacuated in India and Pakistan as Cyclone Biparjoy approaches
Young athlete in Montana climate change trial testifies he uses inhaler due to forest fire smoke
Wolves that nearly died out from inbreeding recovered, now helping a remote island’s ecosystem
Copyright
© 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.