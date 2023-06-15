AP Top Science News at 10:11 a.m. EDT

Confidence in science fell in 2022 while political divides persisted, poll shows

Female Mexican gray wolf released into wild in Arizona in move to help wolf’s recovery

To fight berry-busting fruit flies, researchers focus on sterilizing the bugs

Long-awaited Vietnam energy plan aims to boost renewables, but fossil fuels still in the mix

Federal assistance sought for northeastern vineyards, orchards hit by late frost

Germany says climate measures will narrow...

READ MORE