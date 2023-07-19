AP Top Science News at 1:38 a.m. EDT

‘Oppenheimer’ stirs up conflicted history for Los Alamos and New Mexico downwinders

Alaska volcano’s weeklong eruption eases after spewing another massive ash cloud

A car-sized object that washed ashore in western Australia is thought to be space junk

Mammals may have hunted down dinosaurs for dinner, rare fossil suggests

Bison attack visitors in North Dakota and Wyoming national parks

Archaeologists in Louisiana save artifacts 12,000 years old from natural disasters...

READ MORE