AP Top Science News at 2:03 p.m. EDT

Exclusion of race in federal climate justice screening tool could worsen disparities, analysis says
Two planets sharing same orbit around their star? Astronomers find strongest evidence yet
CLIMATE GLIMPSE: Here’s what you need to see and know today
‘Oppenheimer’ stirs up conflicted history for Los Alamos and New Mexico downwinders
Climate and violence hobble Nigeria’s push to rely on its own wheat after the hit from Russia’s war
Alaska volcano’s...
READ MORE
Exclusion of race in federal climate justice screening tool could worsen disparities, analysis says
Two planets sharing same orbit around their star? Astronomers find strongest evidence yet
CLIMATE GLIMPSE: Here’s what you need to see and know today
‘Oppenheimer’ stirs up conflicted history for Los Alamos and New Mexico downwinders
Climate and violence hobble Nigeria’s push to rely on its own wheat after the hit from Russia’s war
Alaska volcano’s weeklong eruption eases after spewing another massive ash cloud
A car-sized object that washed ashore in western Australia is thought to be space junk
Movie Review: A bomb and its fallout in Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’
Mammals may have hunted down dinosaurs for dinner, rare fossil suggests
Bison attack visitors in North Dakota and Wyoming national parks
Copyright
© 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.