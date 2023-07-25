AP Top Science News at 1:18 a.m. EDT

US Forest Service burn started wildfire that nearly reached Los Alamos, New Mexico, agency says

Study finds climate change fingerprints on July heat waves in Europe, China and America

No children’s remains found in Nebraska dig near former Native American boarding school

Fukushima residents worry nuclear plant’s wastewater release in a few weeks will be another setback

AP PHOTOS: People shade, hydrate and stay indoors in scorching heat on U.S.-Mexico border READ MORE