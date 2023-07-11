On Air: Federal News Network
Trending:
Listen Live
Science News

AP Top Science News at 12:08 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press
July 11, 2023 12:08 am
< a min read
      

Webb Space Telescope spots most distant black hole yet. More may be lurking
Deadly flooding is hitting several countries at once. Scientists say this will only be more common
How extreme heat takes a toll on the mind and body, according to experts
Dig begins for the remains of children at a long-closed Native American boarding school
South Korean lawmakers berate IAEA chief over Japanese plans to release treated Fukushima wastewater

READ MORE

Webb Space Telescope spots most distant black hole yet. More may be lurking

Deadly flooding is hitting several countries at once. Scientists say this will only be more common

How extreme heat takes a toll on the mind and body, according to experts

Dig begins for the remains of children at a long-closed Native American boarding school

South Korean lawmakers berate IAEA chief over Japanese plans to release treated Fukushima wastewater

Japan defends neutrality of IAEA report on Fukushima water release plan as minister visits plant

As China struggles with heat, flooding and drought, employers are ordered to limit outdoor work

An Iowa meteorologist started talking about climate change on newscasts. Then came the harassment

For the third time this week, Earth sets an unofficial heat record. What’s behind those big numbers?

UN tech agency rolls out human-looking robots for questions at a Geneva news conference

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Science News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|17 Spangdahlem AB Tech Expo
7|17 .conf23
7|17 Homeland Security: Cybersecurity &...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories