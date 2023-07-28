AP Top Science News at 6:40 a.m. EDT

July has been so blistering hot, scientists already calculate that it’s the warmest month on record

GOP measures would undo protections for endangered lesser prairie chicken, northern bat

Nearly 200 million people in US are under heat or flood advisories

Ocean currents vital for distributing heat could collapse by midcentury, study says

US Senate votes to expand radiation-exposure compensation, from Guam to original A-bomb test site

‘Whale ballet’: Video shows...

