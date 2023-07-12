AP Top Science News at 12:20 a.m. EDT

Pendants made from giant sloths suggest earlier arrival of people in the Americas

Humans’ impact on the earth began a new epoch in the 1950s called the Anthropocene, scientists say

Iceland warns tourists to stay away from volcano erupting with lava and noxious gases

Things to know about a landslide that has destroyed homes in Southern California

Fossilized skeletons of aerial and aquatic predators to be auctioned by Sotheby’s

Webb...

READ MORE