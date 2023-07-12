AP Top Science News at 12:20 a.m. EDT

Pendants made from giant sloths suggest earlier arrival of people in the Americas
Humans’ impact on the earth began a new epoch in the 1950s called the Anthropocene, scientists say
Iceland warns tourists to stay away from volcano erupting with lava and noxious gases
Things to know about a landslide that has destroyed homes in Southern California
Fossilized skeletons of aerial and aquatic predators to be auctioned by Sotheby’s
Webb...
READ MORE
Pendants made from giant sloths suggest earlier arrival of people in the Americas
Humans’ impact on the earth began a new epoch in the 1950s called the Anthropocene, scientists say
Iceland warns tourists to stay away from volcano erupting with lava and noxious gases
Things to know about a landslide that has destroyed homes in Southern California
Fossilized skeletons of aerial and aquatic predators to be auctioned by Sotheby’s
Webb Space Telescope spots most distant black hole yet. More may be lurking
EU faces cliffhanger vote on major bill protecting nature and fighting climate change
How extreme heat takes a toll on the mind and body, according to experts
Native American leaders visit site of archeological dig to find remains of boarding school students
Giant panda gives birth to squirming, squealing healthy twin girls at South Korean theme park
Copyright
© 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.