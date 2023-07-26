On Air: Federal News Network
AP Top Science News at 12:22 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press
July 26, 2023 12:22 am
Water at tip of Florida hits hot tub level, may have set world record for warmest seawater

Climate change leaves fingerprints on July heat waves around the globe, study says

NASA power outage temporarily halts contact with space station

US Forest Service burn started wildfire that nearly reached Los Alamos, New Mexico, agency says

Fukushima residents worry nuclear plant’s wastewater release in a few weeks will be another setback

Maine lawmakers endorse proposal that would jumpstart offshore wind projects

No children’s remains found in Nebraska dig near former Native American boarding school

Jill Biden marks US reentry into UNESCO with a flag-raising ceremony in Paris

AP PHOTOS: People shade, hydrate and stay indoors in scorching heat on U.S.-Mexico border

Sick of hearing about record heat? Scientists say those numbers paint the story of a warming world

