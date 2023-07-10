On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Science News

AP Top Science News at 2:27 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press
July 10, 2023 2:27 am
< a min read
      

In search of a lost cemetery, dig begins at a former Native American school in Nebraska
South Korean lawmakers berate IAEA chief over Japanese plans to release treated Fukushima wastewater
Chinese employers ordered to limit outdoor work as country struggles with heat, flooding and drought
An Iowa meteorologist started talking about climate change on newscasts. Then came the harassment
For the third time this week, Earth sets an unofficial heat record....

READ MORE

In search of a lost cemetery, dig begins at a former Native American school in Nebraska

South Korean lawmakers berate IAEA chief over Japanese plans to release treated Fukushima wastewater

Chinese employers ordered to limit outdoor work as country struggles with heat, flooding and drought

An Iowa meteorologist started talking about climate change on newscasts. Then came the harassment

For the third time this week, Earth sets an unofficial heat record. What’s behind those big numbers?

UN tech agency rolls out human-looking robots for questions at a Geneva news conference

Lavish tomb in ancient Spain belonged to a woman, not a man, new research shows

California Science Center to start complex process to display space shuttle Endeavour vertically

In Lula’s first six months, Brazil Amazon deforestation dropped 34%, reversing trend under Bolsonaro

Austria’s top court rejects case filed by young people seeking tougher action against climate change

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Science News