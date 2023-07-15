On Air: Federal News Network
Trending:
Listen Live
Science News

AP Top Science News at 2:32 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press
July 15, 2023 2:32 pm
< a min read
      

Alaska volcano spews ash cloud high enough to draw weather service warning for pilots
Rice crops are being threatened by El Nino after grain supplies were disrupted by the war in Ukraine
Crowds cheer as India launches a lander and rover to explore the moon’s south pole
China accuses US of militarizing space following protest over Navy plane’s Taiwan Strait transit
Virgin Galactic plans its next commercial flight to the edge...

READ MORE

Alaska volcano spews ash cloud high enough to draw weather service warning for pilots

Rice crops are being threatened by El Nino after grain supplies were disrupted by the war in Ukraine

Crowds cheer as India launches a lander and rover to explore the moon’s south pole

China accuses US of militarizing space following protest over Navy plane’s Taiwan Strait transit

Virgin Galactic plans its next commercial flight to the edge of space for August

Climate talks chief, who also heads oil company, says world must ‘attack all emissions, everywhere’

Meteorologists say Earth sizzled to a global heat record in June and July has been getting hotter

How America’s push for the atomic bomb spawned enduring radioactive waste problems in St. Louis

Webb Space Telescope reveals moment of stellar birth, dramatic close-up of 50 baby stars

Northern lights might be visible this week, but most of the US won’t see them

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Science News